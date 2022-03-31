English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit ,The government's move to extend the import of tur and urad under the free category by a year will benefit both consumers as well as the industry, as India's urad crop doesn't make its way to the markets before September, said Bimal Kothari, vicechairman of the India Pulses and Grains Association.

    March 31, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    The government's move to extend the import of tur and urad under the free category by a year will benefit both consumers as well as the industry, as India's urad crop doesn't make its way to the markets before September, said Bimal Kothari, vicechairman of the India Pulses and Grains Association. • India has exported over $2.04 bln worth of wheat till Mar 21, compared with $567.93 mln for the whole of 2020-21, the Centre said in an official release. India has exported 7.04 mln tn of wheat till Mar 21, as against 2.1 mln tn in 2020-21, the commerce ministry informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply.


    For all commodities report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 09:12 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.