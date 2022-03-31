Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government's move to extend the import of tur and urad under the free category by a year will benefit both consumers as well as the industry, as India's urad crop doesn't make its way to the markets before September, said Bimal Kothari, vicechairman of the India Pulses and Grains Association. • India has exported over $2.04 bln worth of wheat till Mar 21, compared with $567.93 mln for the whole of 2020-21, the Centre said in an official release. India has exported 7.04 mln tn of wheat till Mar 21, as against 2.1 mln tn in 2020-21, the commerce ministry informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

