Unacademy sacks another 380 employees in fourth round of layoff in 12 months

SoftBank-backed Unacademy has sacked another 12 percent of staff or about 380 employees in its fourth official round of layoffs as the unicorn, currently, India's second-most valued edtech startup, looks to make its core business profitable.

"We have taken every step in the right direction to make our core business profitable, yet it's not enough. We have to go further, we have to go deeper," said Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO of Unacademy in a note to all employees on the company's Slack channel.

"Unfortunately, this has led me to take another difficult decision. We will be reducing the size of our team by 12 percent to ensure that we can meet the goals we are chasing in the current realities we face. I did not anticipate I would have to do this again, and I'm very sorry," he added. Moneycontrol has seen a screenshot of the chat.

Unacademy did not immediately respond to queries sent by Moneycontrol. The copy will be updated with the company's comments.

Nikhil Patwardhan Chandra R Srikanth is Editor- Tech, Startups, and New Economy