Funding to Indian startups falls 77% percent in no respite for the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem

Mansi Verma & Nikhil Patwardhan
Feb 28, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) funding to India’s startup ecosystem fell 77 percent in February from a year earlier, as investors continued treading cautiously amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

In February 2023, the country’s startup ecosystem, currently the third-largest in the world, saw only 91 deals worth $1.32 billion, against 308 deals worth $4.77 billion in the same month of 2022, according to data collated by Moneycontrol through Tracxn Technologies.

From January to February 2023, startups managed to raise just $2.91 billion across 258 deals against $11.1 billion in 682 deals a year earlier, the data showed. Moneycontrol reported how PE/VC funding had fallen to a five-year low in January.

“January saw most of the brunt of it (funding winter), and that was happening through the end of the year as well. Deal pipelines really started slowing down around October and November. Investors began telling portfolio companies to fix their unit economics before going out to raise funds around that timeframe. So the pipeline really started drying up around that time,” said Piyush Kharbanda, General Partner, Vertex Ventures, an early-stage investor in companies like Licious, FirstCry, Xpressbees, and BinanceAsia, among others.