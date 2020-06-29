App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Innoviti expands its ESOP pool to 30% of its employees

Innoviti said even call centre executives have been brought under the cover of the ESOP pool. The pool was created as a part of the structuring carried out during the recent series C funding round from FMO and Bessemer.

Pratik Bhakta

Digital payments player Innoviti Payments has enhanced its employee stock options pool to $10 million and opened the offering to more than 30 percent of its employees across positions.

Innoviti said even call centre executives have been brought under the cover of the ESOP pool. The pool was created as a part of the structuring carried out during the recent series C funding round from FMO and Bessemer. From covering just 10 percent of its employees, the pool now covers more than 30 percent of the employee base.

“Our shares have been quite liquid, and over the years several of our team members have sold their shares to fulfill their dreams.  When we hear stories from our former team members of how they used this wealth to build their home, buy a car or even start their own business, the real purpose of ESOPs comes alive,” said Rajeev Agrawal, chief executive officer, Innoviti Payments.

Close
Bengaluru-based Innoviti processes over $6.5 billion annualized offline merchant payments volume. It is backed by marquee investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, USA, SBI Venture Capital, Singapore, FMO, Netherlands, and Catamaran, India.

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 05:02 pm

tags #Business #ESOP #Startup

