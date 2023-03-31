Edtech Teachmint, valued at Rs 4,000 cr, earned Rs 80 lakh from ops in FY22

Lightspeed Venture Partners-backed edtech platform Teachmint, which was last valued at $500 million, earned $100,000 (about Rs 80 lakhs) in operating revenue in FY22 (2021-22), in another instance of an edtech startup sitting on an inflated valuation, a trend that was common in 2021 but may not last going forward.

Teachmint, a classroom management platform, earns revenue from selling education software solutions through subscriptions, according to the company’s regulatory filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). The operating revenue of Rs 77.45 lakhs, gives it a trailing twelve-month revenue multiple of 5,164, the highest among edtech soonicorns or soon-to-be unicorns. Moneycontrol had reported how a majority of India’s unicorns are sitting on lofty valuations, thanks to the unprecedented funding frenzy of 2021.

FY22 was the first full year of operations for Teachmint, and the company raised over $110 million (close to Rs 800 crore) during the period. Naturally, it earned revenue from interest on fixed deposits and Interest on income tax refunds of Rs 12.7 crore.

Teachmint, which counts Better Capital, Rocketship VC and Learn Capital among others on its platforms, reported a loss of Rs 131.7 crore for FY22 against Rs 5.5 crore in the previous year as its total expenses grew to Rs 145 crore for the year ended March 2022 from Rs 5.9 crore a year earlier. The company spent Rs 73 crore on employees, while 36.7 crore on advertising and marketing, which were among its biggest expenditures.

Nikhil Patwardhan