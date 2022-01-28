Edtech infra firm Teachmint acquires ERP startup MyClassCampus

Education infra and teaching platform Teachmint has acquired MyClassCampus, an educational ERP player, which enables campuses with end-to-end digitization of their operations, management and communication, it said on January 28.

This deal marks Teachmint’s fourth acquisition, following Teachmore, Teachee India team and Airlearn. The acquisition is expected to help, Teachmint expand its offerings for schools and institutes, by combining a ERP software with its own learning management system (LMS), the firm said. The start up however, did not divulge the deal size.

Founded in 2017 by Rachit Dave, Rutvij Vora and Raj Kothari, MyClassCampus is a campus management solution that enables schools, colleges, and coaching centers to digitize all their operations from online admissions, HR and Payroll management, performance management to communication management among many other functions. Since its inception, the company claims to have served over 1500 institutes and two million students in India and abroad.

“We realised that together we can create the synergy needed to provide the best infrastructure support and technology enablement to schools and institutes. We are confident that MyClassCampus’ extensive ERP combined with our state-of-art LMS will be a complete one-stop solution for educational institutes across the globe and we are delighted to have Rachit, Rutvij, Raj and the entire MyClassCampus team on-board,” said Mihir Gupta, chief executive co-founder, Teachmint.

“With Teachmint we have found the perfect integration to deliver more value, and innovation... Teachmint’s understanding of the space and growth over the past 20 months has been inspirational and together we are well-positioned to…create impactful learning experiences.” Said Dave, co-founder of MyClassCampus.