 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Budget 2023: Fintechs cheer simplified KYC process, DigiLocker expansion

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Feb 01, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST

The steps taken to simply KYC will in turn simplify digital spending and investment processes, say fintech startups and investors.

gross borrowing of centre and state combined in FY2024 will be significantly higher than FY2023

Indian fintech firms and stakeholders are welcoming the Government’s steps towards addressing issues around time-consuming Know Your Customer (KYC) processes and making Permanent Account Number (PAN) the common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies.

“The KYC process will be simplified by adopting a ‘risk-based’ instead of ‘one size fits all’ approach. The financial sector regulators will also be encouraged to have a KYC system fully amenable to meet the needs of Digital India,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget 2023 on February 1.

The steps taken to simply KYC will in turn simplify digital spending and investment processes, industry players said.

LIVE Updates on Budget 2023 here