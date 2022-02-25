English
    SpiceJet introduces 6 new flights to Bangkok under air bubble agreement; operations commence from March 10

    The airline will introduce daily direct flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata with the Bangkok.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 25, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST
    Representational image.

    SpiceJet on February 25 announced the launch of six new international flights to Bangkok enhancing connectivity between India and Thailand under the air bubble agreement.

    The new flights will commence operations from March 10 in a phased manner, the company said in a statement.

    The airline will introduce daily direct flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata with the Bangkok, it said.

    Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet said, “We are delighted to launch new flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata with Bangkok. The Thai Capital has always been among the top picks for leisure travellers and a favourite international destination for SpiceJet passengers. With international leisure travel picking up again, we expect our new flights to do very well.”

    SpiceJet will be deploying its Boeing 737 aircraft on these routes.

    The flights can be now booked from the official website i.e. www.spicejet.com, SpiceJet’s mobile app and through online travel portals and agents.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bangkok #Business #SpiceJet #Thailand
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 02:27 pm

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.