English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Shutterstock to acquire Giphy Inc for $53 million in cash

    Shutterstock Inc said on May 23 it would buy pictures platform Giphy Inc from Meta Platforms Inc for $53 million in cash.

    Reuters
    May 23, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Shutterstock Inc said on May 23 it would buy pictures platform Giphy Inc from Meta Platforms Inc for $53 million in cash.

    Check back for more updates.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #acquisition #Giphy Inc #Meta #Meta Platforms Inc. #Shutterstock
    first published: May 23, 2023 04:55 pm