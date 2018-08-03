Shipping Corporation Q1 net loss widens to Rs 205 crore

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) today said its standalone net loss widened to Rs 205.98 crore during the quarter ended June 30. The company had posted Rs 6.72 crore net loss during the same quarter a year ago, SCI said in a BSE filing.

However, its total income during the said quarter grew to Rs 915.11 crore from Rs 900.87 crore in April-June 2017.

During April-June 2018, the company's expenses were at Rs 1,105.09 crore, higher from Rs 892.59 crore during the same quarter in 2017-18 fiscal.

Shares of the company today closed 1.74 per cent up at Rs 64.50 apiece on BSE.