Shareholders to take call on listing: Future Generali India MD

India continues to be most attractive market for insurance players and premium for general insurance segment is expected to grow at 20 percent in the next few years, Future Generali India Insurance Company MD Anup Rau said.

Future Generali India Insurance has been profitable since 2014 but the decision to list the company on exchanges would be taken by shareholders, managing director Anup Rau said on Thursday.

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between the Generali Group with a majority 74 percent stake, and remaining with the Future Group.

Meanwhile, private general insurer announced the launch of its new health insurance product DIY Health which offers flexibility and freedom to choose the coverage as per the customers' needs.

This comprehensive product celebrates the power of choice, offering a base plan with 17 base features, complemented with a wide array of 20 modular features.

This modular health insurance product would enable customers to not only choose the most relevant features as per their life needs but also enables them to further tweak or modify the policies annually, ensuring their health insurance remains as unique and special as they are, he said.

Being one of the most significant offerings of 2023, he said, the company seeks to capitalise upon its online distribution channels and distributors to create awareness and adoption of the product.