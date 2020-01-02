Shalimar Paints appoints Ashok Gupta as MD

Paint manufacturer Shalimar Paints on January 2 announced appointment of Ashok Gupta as its Managing Director.

In his new role, Gupta will oversee operations of the brand, expand market outreach and bolster internal operations to further advance the brand's vision, the company said in a statement.

Besides, he will also continue to serve as the Vice Chairman at APL Apollo Tubes, where he was, until recently, working as the Managing Director, it added.