Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 10:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shalimar Paints appoints Ashok Gupta as MD

In his new role, Gupta will oversee operations of the brand, expand market outreach and bolster internal operations to further advance the brand's vision, the company said in a statement.

Paint manufacturer Shalimar Paints on January 2 announced appointment of Ashok Gupta as its Managing Director.

Besides, he will also continue to serve as the Vice Chairman at APL Apollo Tubes, where he was, until recently, working as the Managing Director, it added.

Close
Gupta, who has experiecence of over three decades, has worked with several brands which includes SAIL, Jindal Industries and Surya Roshni.

First Published on Jan 2, 2020 10:30 pm

tags #Business #Shalimar Paints

