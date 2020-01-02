Shalimar Paints appoints Ashok Gupta as MD

In his new role, Gupta will oversee operations of the brand, expand market outreach and bolster internal operations to further advance the brand's vision, the company said in a statement.
Paint manufacturer Shalimar Paints on January 2 announced appointment of Ashok Gupta as its Managing Director.
Besides, he will also continue to serve as the Vice Chairman at APL Apollo Tubes, where he was, until recently, working as the Managing Director, it added.
Gupta, who has experiecence of over three decades, has worked with several brands which includes SAIL, Jindal Industries and Surya Roshni.
