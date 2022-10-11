SBI Cards Q2 Net Profit seen up 97% YoY to Rs. 879.5 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

(Representative image)

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Financial Services sector. The brokerage house expects SBI Cards to report net profit at Rs. 879.5 crore up 97% year-on-year (up 8.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 27.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,169.9 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 29.2% Y-o-Y (up 5.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,367.3 crore.

