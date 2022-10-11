English
    SBI Cards Q2 Net Profit seen up 97% YoY to Rs. 879.5 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    October 11, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Financial Services sector. The brokerage house expects SBI Cards to report net profit at Rs. 879.5 crore up 97% year-on-year (up 8.4% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 27.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,169.9 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.


    Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 29.2% Y-o-Y (up 5.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,367.3 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 11, 2022 03:33 pm
