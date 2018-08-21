RUJ Group plans Rs 700 crore investment on business expansion in Jaipur

RUJ Group plans to invest Rs 700 crore for expansion of its business activities in the capital city of Rajasthan.

"Rs 700 crore will be invested for setting up a dairy plant, furniture plant and a hospital in Jaipur in coming two years and job opportunities for 1,000 persons will be created through these projects by the year 2020," a company release said today.

Indian Origin Swiss scientist Rajendra Kumar Joshi, founder of the Jaipur-headquartered group, said the group has already invested Rs 800 crore in setting up of both Bhartiya Skill Development University and RS India (Swiss precision and assembly plant) in Mahindra world city here.

"The Bhartiya Skill Development University is enhancing the scope of skill development by not only providing skilling programmes but also enterprise development by courses like B.Voc. in Entrepreneurship, which are in-trend and industry-synced courses," he said.