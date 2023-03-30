 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wife of former Attorney General of India buys Rs 160 crore bungalow in Delhi's Golf Links

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST

The property's registration was completed on February 24, and the family paid Rs 6.4 crore in stamp duty for the purchase.

Mukul Rohtagi

Vasudha Rohatgi, the wife of former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi, has purchased a 2,160-square-yard bungalow in Delhi's Golf Links for Rs 160 crore, according to the documents accessed by Moneycontrol.

The sale deed showed that the plot area of the bungalow is 1806.35 sq m and the covered area of the entire building is 1869.7 sq m.

Mukul Rohatgi has confirmed the transaction.