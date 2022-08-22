Rigging of Noida twin towers with explosives completed; blast to be executed from 100 metres away

Edifice Engineering, the company entrusted with the responsibility to bring down the Noida twin towers located in Sector 93A, completed charging of the towers on August 22. Edifice is carrying out the work in collaboration with South Africa-based Jet Demolition. The twin towers will be demolished at 2.30 pm on August 28.

"Charging of both the buildings has been completed today. We will start floor-to-floor interconnection work tomorrow (August 23). The blast will be done from 100 metres away from the twin towers. An electric wire will be used to trigger the blast," said Mayur Mehta, project manager at Edifice.

Also Read: MC Explains | Why Supertech twin towers neighbours in Noida are denied insurance cover

While the charging of the smaller tower Ceyan was completed on August 17, the taller tower Apex was fully charged on August 22. Of the twin towers, Ceyan is around 97 metres tall, while Apex is 100 metres high. The Apex has 32 floors and Ceyane has 29 floors.

A team of 10 Indian blasters and seven foreign blasters along with 90 labourers worked at the site to fill around 9,640 holes drilled in the towers with 3,700 kg explosives. The charging has been done on alternate floors.

A mock drill of the blast and its preparations will take place on August 25. Officials from police, traffic police, NDRF, fire department and Edifice Engineering will participate in the drill to weed out any shortcomings.

Residents of 1,396 flats from Emerald Court and ATS Greens Village will have to vacate their homes before demolition on August 28. These have over 5,000 residents.

The Supertech twin towers were declared illegal by the Supreme Court on August 31, 2021, and the court ordered the demolition of the towers for violating building norms in "collusion” with Noida officials.