Real estate trends 2022: Gross absorption of office space may touch 50 mn sq ft in 2022; to moderate in 2023

Dec 20, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST

Bengaluru continues to be the market leader, likely to account for 33 percent of office leasing in 2022, said a report by Colliers

While gross absorption for commercial office space is expected to touch 50 mn sq ft in 2022 after two years of demand slowing down, the year 2023 is likely to see some moderation with gross absorption anticipated to close at 35 to 38 mn sq ft on the back of global cues, a report by Colliers has said.

Bengaluru is likely to account for about 33 percent of the gross absorption, followed by Delhi-NCR at 18 percent and Hyderabad at 15 percent in 2022, it said.

In 2023, slow decision-making could result in leasing activity of about 35-38 mn sq feet but Bengaluru followed by Hyderabad is expected to see most of the new supply across the top six cities, it said.

"The year 2023 may see slow decision-making leading to leasing activity of about 35-38 mn sq feet.  Bengaluru followed by Hyderabad are expected to see most of the new supply across the top six cities, "says Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers.

The top six cities include Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.

The global consultant also noted that upgradation of offices will be a recurring theme. Landlords and occupiers will be looking to upgrade offices. Across the top six cities, office stock of about 118 million sq feet holds potential for upgradation, accounting for 19 percent of the total office stock.