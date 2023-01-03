 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Nirmal Developers’ land parcel in Mumbai to be auctioned for 'delayed' possession to homebuyers

Mehul R Thakkar
Jan 03, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

The auction of 2,634 square metre land parcel at a base price of Rs 31.81 crore will be held on January 18 by Maharashtra government authorities owing to various recovery warrants issued by Maharashtra RERA against the developer.

File photo of the land parcel that will be auctioned. (Photo: Pankaj Thadani)

The Maharashtra government has announced an auction of a land parcel in the Mulund area of Mumbai owned by Mumbai-based Nirmal Developers due to several recovery warrants issued by the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for allegedly delayed possession to homebuyers.

The auction of 2,634 square metres of land at a base price of Rs 31.81 crore would be held by the tahsildar office in Mumbai at 11 am on January 18, 2023.

Interested parties will be taken for site visits between January 1 and January 17, according to the auction notice issued by the tehsildar office in Mumbai.

According to the auction notice, those holding Indian citizenship will be able to participate in the auction.

Also read: Seventeen years after launch, buyers await possession of apartments in Mumbai's Mulund

Sandeep Thorat, tahsildar, Mulund-Kurla zone in Mumbai, told Moneycontrol, "The land will be auctioned at a base price of around Rs 31 crore measuring around 2,600 square metres. The land has structures on it, however, we will not move the structures. The land will be auctioned on 'as is where is' basis and the new owner can decide the future of the land as well as the structures on it. However, I cannot off-hand give the total quantum and number of recovery warrants issued by MahaRERA for which the particular land is being auctioned."

Nirmal Developers is a prominent real estate developer from the Mulund area in Mumbai. However, the firm is in trouble owing to financial constraints. The firm has several projects around Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) where possession to homebuyers is allegedly delayed.

Mehul R Thakkar
Special Correspondent|Moneycontrol