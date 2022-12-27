 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Exclusive: 38% of delayed real estate projects in Maharashtra launched after MahaRERA’s creation: data

Mehul R Thakkar
Dec 27, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST

A total of 4,555 real estate projects lapsed, of which 2,789 were old projects registered as 'ongoing' in 2017 and 1,766 were new projects, MahaRERA said in response to a Right To Information (RTI) application filed by Moneycontrol.

More than 38% of the total 4,555 lapsed real estate projects in Maharashtra, also termed delayed, were launched and registered as "new projects" after the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) was set up in May 2017, according to data accessed by Moneycontrol under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005.

According to the data provided by MahaRERA, a total of 4,555 real estate projects had lapsed in Maharashtra as of March 31, 2022. Of these, 2,789 projects that lapsed were old projects delayed by more than six years and registered with MahaRERA as “ongoing projects.”

The remaining 1,766, or around 38%, were projects launched after May 2017, whose registrations also lapsed. 

Ongoing and new project

When the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act came into effect, MahaRERA asked all new and ongoing projects to register the developments, without which they could not market, sell their units or get approvals.

All ongoing as well as under-construction projects that had not received completion certificates had to get registered with the regulatory authority within three months, i.e, July 31, 2017.

