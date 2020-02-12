App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Co-working company Avanta India to invest Rs 200 crore on expansion

"We will be investing Rs 200 crore on expansion over the next three years. The funding will be through internal accruals and infusion from promoters," said Nakul Mathur, Managing Director, Avanta India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Co-working company Avanta India will invest Rs 200 crore over the next three years and is looking to expand in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the company said on February 12.

The company launched its sixth co-working centre at Connaught Place on February 12 with a capacity of 280 workstations spread across 20,000 sq ft, it said.

The firm has invested Rs 10 crore in the centre. Besides this facility, the company has four in Delhi and one centre in Gurugram comprising 2,500 seats.

Close

"We will be investing Rs 200 crore on expansion over the next three years. The funding will be through internal accruals and infusion from promoters," said Nakul Mathur, Managing Director, Avanta India.

related news

The centres provide office spaces targeted at SMEs and start-ups. The project is currently being managed by internal accruals. However, future funding is expected from Avanta Group, the UK-based parent company, the company said.

"The co-working segment has expanded rapidly over the last few years. The benefits these spaces bring in range from zero capital investment, flexibility and hassle free allotment. These features are proving attractive for corporate and freelancers," he added.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 09:36 pm

tags #Avanta #co-working #India #Real Estate

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.