 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

2022 Year in Review: Noida’s twin towers demolition & land deals grabbed headlines

Vandana Ramnani
Dec 26, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

The demolitions, along with new regulations, are meant to clean up Noida’s realty sector, and send a strong signal to developers and colluding officers. These are also meant to show buyers that it is safe to invest in Noida.

The Edifice used around 3700 kg of explosives to raze down the buildings.

Noida grabbed headlines in the real estate space in 2022 with the much-talked-about demolition of Supertech’s twin towers in August, a year after the Supreme Court had ordered their razing as the structures were built in violation of norms.

The twin towers’ demolition are a  pan-India case study of what a developer should not do given the sheer magnitude and value of the asset being destroyed, said real estate experts.

The demolition sends out a signal that if you are in the wrong, you will have to pay for it through your nose. Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said the demolition had boosted the image of the city.

Also Read: Why the Noida Supertech twin towers were razed

Demolition meant to send a tough message to developers

The demolition was meant to send a tough message to the builders and the authorities. The apex court made it clear in its order that, “The illegal construction of T-16 and T-17 has been achieved through acts of collusion between the officers of Noida and the appellant’s (Supertech)  management,” and said that flat buyers had suffered due to the nexus between builders and planners.