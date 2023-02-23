 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RateGain stock price rises on partnership with HotelKey

Suchitra Mandal
Feb 23, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST

RateGain Travel Technologies was up 4 percent in the afternoon trade on February 23 after announcing a partnership with HotelKey, a cloud-based property management platform for hotels.

The partnership is expected to integrate RateGain’s global distribution, central reservations, and pricing capabilities with HotelKey’s PMS platform.

The integration will roll out across HotelKey’s portfolio of more than 4,000 properties, with hundreds of properties already accessing the combined capabilities, the company said in an exchange filing.

RateGain Travel Technologies is a SaaS platform serving the hospitality and travel sector and catering to pricing, channel and brand intelligence etc.