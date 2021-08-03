MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Maharashtra soon: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut, whose party shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, met Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday.

Moneycontrol News
August 03, 2021 / 12:54 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 27 attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence at the Assam-Mizoram border, alleging that he has

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 27 attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence at the Assam-Mizoram border, alleging that he has "failed" the country by "sowing hatred and distrust" into the lives of people and India is now reaping its "dreadful consequences".

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has assured him that he will visit Maharashtra soon.

Raut, whose party shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, met Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday.

He also attended a breakfast meeting of leaders of opposition parties hosted by the former Congress president at the Constitution Club in the national capital on Tuesday where stress was laid on opposition unity.

Taking to reporters in Delhi, Raut said, "A meeting between us was due since us some time. He (Gandhi) had some doubts which have been addressed now. He has assured to visit Maharashtra soon.”

"I will brief my party chief (Uddhav Thackeray) about the discussion we had on a possible alliance ahead of next general elections,” he said.

Close

The Rajya Sabha member also said Gandhi was curious about the Shiv Sena and its founder late Balasaheb Thackeray. "He enquired about it,” Raut added.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Mahrashtra #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Sanjay Raut
first published: Aug 3, 2021 12:55 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.