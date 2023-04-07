 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Q4 Preview: IT sector analysts predict muted revenue, bleak near-term BFSI outlook

Debangana Ghosh & Haripriya Suresh
Apr 07, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST

The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector will be a key talking point this quarter following the collapse of several regional US banks including Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and most recently Credit Suisse among others.

Though the Indian IT sector has limited exposure to these banks, the overall global sentiments and pressures on the sector will have an impact on the demand outlook.(Representative Image)

The January-March quarter was a period of intense action in India’s IT companies — several top-level exits and appointments, the global banking crisis, a worsening macroeconomic climate and uncertainty about budgets for the new fiscal — all plagued companies. Now, as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kicks off the earnings season next week, here’s a handy primer on what will be watched for the IT sector.

The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector will be a key talking point this quarter following the collapse of several regional US banks including Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank and most recently Credit Suisse among others. Though the Indian IT sector has limited exposure to these banks, the overall global sentiments and pressures on the sector will have an impact on the demand outlook.

Here are a few key factors to watch during the upcoming Q4 earning season:

Leadership changes