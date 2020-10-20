172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|profitboard-ventures-to-infuse-100-million-into-startups-through-consortium-5986321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 10:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

ProfitBoard Ventures to infuse $100 million into startups through consortium

Our medium term three-year goal is to nurture 100-plus startups from India and Southeast Asia, said AlokPatnia, the Managing Partner of ProfitBoard Ventures.

PTI

Taxmantra Global (TMG) has announced the launch of its standalone investment banking arm and private investment arm, ProfitBoard Ventures, to back technology enabled startups in India and South East Asia.

Headquartered in Singapore, ProfitBoard Ventures would assist early and growth stage startups in fundraising through its consortium of investors, TMG said in a statement.

"It has already onboarded a consortium of global investors to inject $100 million funding into selected startups in the next 18 months, it said.

Close

Our medium term three-year goal is to nurture 100-plus startups from India and Southeast Asia, said AlokPatnia, the Managing Partner of ProfitBoard Ventures.

TMG has assisted in 100-plus deals in the last three years translating to about $180 million funding in its existing portfolio of startups, according to the statement.

Founded in 1983, TMG provides advisory, tax and regulatory services to global businesses with delivery centres in Singapore, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi, it was stated.
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 10:49 am

tags #Business #ProfitBoard Ventures #Startup

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.