    Poonawalla appeals to utilise learnings from COVID to strengthen health systems globally

    Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Monday said he is appealing to multilateral organisations and world leaders to come up with a draft about learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic to strengthen health systems globally.

    PTI
    May 23, 2022 / 08:58 PM IST

    The learnings from the global pandemic would help in addressing inequity in the health systems that are prevalent currently, Poonawalla said.

    "This year @Davos, I am appealing to multilateral organisations & world leaders to come together in creating a draft, learning from the lessons of the pandemic for a Global Pandemic Treaty to address inequity & strengthen global health systems," he tweeted.

    Pune-based SII is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by the number of doses produced and sold globally. During the pandemic, the company not only supplied COVID-19 vaccines in India but also exported these to multiple nations.



    PTI
    Tags: #Adar Poonawalla #Covid-19 pandemic #Davos #Davos 2022 #Health system #Serum Institute of India (SII) #WEF 2022
    first published: May 23, 2022 08:58 pm
