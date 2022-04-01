Piramal Enterprises appoints Axis Bank's ex-CEO Shikha Sharma as non-executive director

File image of Shikha Sharma (PC - Youtube/CNBCTV18)

Piramal Enterprises on April 1 informed the stock exchanges that its board has approved the appointment of Shikha Sharma, the former chief executive officer of Axis Bank, as a non-executive director.

The appointment came into effect on March 31, 2022, the regulatory filing stated.

"Board of directors of the company at its meeting held on 31st March, 2022, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Ms Shikha Sharma as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company with effect from 31st March, 2022, liable to retire by rotation, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company," it said.

Piramal also confirmed that Sharma is not related to any of the incumbent directors of the company, and "is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order".

Notably, Sharma is a veteran banker with close to 40 years of experience. An alumni of IIM-Ahmedabad, she began her career with ICICI Bank in 1980. She was the MD and CEO of ICICI Personal Financial Services from May 1998 to December 2000.

Sharma also served at the helm of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, as its CEO and MD, from December 2000 to June 2009. Her stint as the chief executive of Axis Bank lasted for around nine years, from June 2009 to December 2018.