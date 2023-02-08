 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why are you investing in National Pension Scheme? PFRDA wants to know

Preeti Kulkarni
Feb 08, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India is looking to analyse the demographics and investment preferences of existing NPS subscribers.

Are you married, single, divorced or separated?

Do you prefer secure instruments such as public provident fund (PPF) and fixed deposits or are you investing through market-linked instruments such as equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS mutual funds) and National Pension System (NPS)?

These are the details the Pension Funds Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA) wants to collect from the subscribers of NPS under the voluntary all-citizens model. It is conducting a survey to understand NPS subscribers’ personal profile, investment objectives and risk appetite among other things.

