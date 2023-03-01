 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Where to invest Rs 10 lakh today? Avoid China, the US is a much better market internationally, says Piyush Garg of ICICI Securities

Kayezad E Adajania
Mar 01, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST

Invest 2/3rd of your money in debt markets and a third in equities at this point, says Piyush Garg, Executive Vice-President & CIO, ICICI Securities, looking at the way the markets are poised.

Financial advisors and experts usually recommend a chunk of your money to be invested in equity markets and the remaining in debt markets. But Piyush Garg, Executive Vice-President & CIO, ICICI Securities, says that the interest rate cycle is near its peak, and hence, the fixed income market offers a good opportunity for investors to make superior risk-adjusted returns. But he is keeping a sharp eye on the equity markets as well. Garg believes that equity market valuation in India is on the higher side and urges investors to keep aside 10-15 percent in cash, and deploy it when the Nifty 50 falls towards 16,000 levels. Edited excerpts from a conversation with Moneycontrol:

Equity markets have been flattish since November 2022. Many retail investors are waiting on the sidelines for the markets to fall and then invest. Is that a wise move?

It's very difficult to answer (when markets might fall). One way to circumvent the uncertainty is to do a systematic investment plan (SIP). My sense is that equity markets will remain subdued for the next six to eight months.

In a flattish market like this, SIP is a brilliant strategy. It’s also important to top-up your SIPs, periodically. If you were, say, doing Rs 100 SIP (a month) till about a year back, we have been advising that you should increase it to Rs 110, to Rs 120, to Rs 130. Almost every six months, you can keep increasing the SIP if the Nifty remains in the 17,000 to 18,000 levels.