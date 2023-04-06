 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Want to stop your MF SIP? Don’t wait until the last minute

Maulik Madhu
Apr 06, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST

It takes around 10-15 days to stop or pause a mutual fund’s systematic investment plan once you make a request. You might have to let go of one instalment.

To discontinue an SIP, you can either use the pause or the cancel option.

Systematic investment plans (SIPs) are a convenient route for retail investors to invest regularly in mutual funds (MFs) without having to worry about timing the markets. They bring in discipline into investing, and can help you build a corpus gradually over time.

That said, if you wish to discontinue your SIP in an MF scheme, you have two options – either pause/stop or cancel the SIP.

Go for the pause option if you want to halt your SIP only temporarily, say for instance, due to short-term cash-flow issues. If you want to stop your SIP and not resume it, go for the cancel option.

Time taken
A few industry insiders we spoke with said most MF houses provide these options. It can take 10-15 days for your stop or cancel request to get processed, depending on the fund house.