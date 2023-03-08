 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Spending on health insurance tilts towards the family’s breadwinner, traditionally male, but that is changing: New India Assurance Chief

Preeti Kulkarni
Mar 08, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Female customers make up 45-48 percent of those covered by New India Assurance’s health insurance policies today, says Neerja Kapur, Chairperson and Managing Director.

The insurance sector does not boast of too many women occupying the topmost post, though women make up a significant part of the workforce. However, it does offer them a lot of opportunities.

Women should use their sense of fair play, empathy, ability to multi-task and dedication to break through to the top, Neerja Kapur, chairman and managing director of New India Assurance, India’s largest general insurance company, told Moneycontrol’s Preeti Kulkarni in an interview. Edited excerpts:

Also read: Women’s day: Meet the Next Gen women fund managers who want to reach the top

How would you rate the insurance industry in terms of opportunities that it provides to women? Is it any more or less challenging for women compared to other sectors?