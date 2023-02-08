 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

RBI raises repo rate as expected, but does not hint at end to hikes

Joydeep Sen
Feb 08, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

The possible reason the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee has kept the door open for future rate hikes is that while inflation has eased, it is still higher than the RBI’s target. Meanwhile, post the latest hike, the portfolio yields of debt mutual funds will move up marginally.

RBI MPC Rate Hike

The six wise men and women comprising the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), met to deliberate and decide the course of interest rates in the country. The RBI Governor beamed up on television on February 8 morning, to announce the outcome. Most people in the market were expecting an interest rate hike of 25 basis points, i.e., 0.25 per cent. And this is exactly what happened.

The interest rate increase we are talking about is on the repo rate, the rate at which the Reserve Bank of India funds banks, if required, one day at a time. It went up from 6.25 percent to 6.5 percent. This rate is the pivot for interest rates in the entire economy. A hike in the repo rate today, will lead to an increase in banks’ lending and deposit rates tomorrow.

People’s antennae were up, looking to gauge whether there was any hint the RBI was softening its stance, and to get a sense of which way it would go at its next meeting on 6 April, 2023. And on that, the RBI kept its options open.

The rationale