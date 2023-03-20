Does the new tax regime do more damage than good by disincentivising savings?

Budget 2023 made it clear that the government eventually wants everyone to move to one tax regime, i.e., the new one. There has been a clear push to increase the adoption of the exemption-less new tax regime.

As a reminder, the bag of goodies for those who opt for the new system included increasing the personal income tax rebate threshold to Rs 7 lakh, lowering the effective tax rate, cutting down the number of tax slabs to five, and reducing the highest surcharge rate to 25 percent. And I am sure the government will keep tinkering with the new regime to push its adoption till they phase out the old regime.

While a simpler, easy-to-comply and lower-tax system is what the government clearly targets, there are still no deadlines for the removal of the old system. But it’s obvious that its days (or years) are numbered.

Dev Ashish is a SEBI Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and Founder, StableInvestor