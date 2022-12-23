 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Loans and defaults: Safeguard your wealth with creditor-proof investments

Mukesh Jindal
Dec 23, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST

Courts cannot order the attachment of these investments, nor can creditors touch them. But use these resources with proper investment goals in mind rather than simply to avoid creditors.

It's difficult to avoid taking a loan in this day and age. It is simple to get a home loan, a car loan, or an education or personal loan (against collateral). Even if you are fortunate enough to avoid loans, credit cards don’t let you leave the debt cycle.

If you pay your equated monthly instalments (EMI) on time, all is well. But if you don't, things fall apart.

For loans with collateral, the court authorises banks to sell the asset or security at an auction or otherwise, in order to recoup the loan. If the collateral is not enough to repay the loan, the creditor (say, a bank or an NBFC) may pressurise you to pay back the loan quickly, or they will ask the court for an attachment order. Additionally, if the borrower passes away, the creditor may file a lawsuit, which would be problematic for the borrower's family.

Thus, understanding the investing options that are protected from creditors is crucial. These are often referred to as creditor-proof investments. Courts cannot order the attachment of these investments, and a creditor cannot sell them at auction to recoup the loan.

The following are a few examples of investments that are immune from creditors:

1. Investment made through an irrevocable trust: all investments made through an irrevocable trust are shielded from lawsuits and creditors. Since these trusts are irrevocable, individuals can transfer their personal assets to them, but they are unable to receive assets from the trusts. Irrevocable trusts work in the beneficiaries' best interests and in accordance with the terms of the trust deed.