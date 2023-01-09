 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Is this the right time to invest in FDs or should you wait for a month?

Nikhil Walavalkar
Jan 09, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST

Though investors have benefitted from high interest rates, there may not be much of an upside left. In any case, do not compromise on quality for the sake of slightly higher returns

Rising interest rates in the Indian economy made fixed deposits (FD) attractive in the past year but as experts see the rate hike cycle coming to an end, the big question is: is now a good time to invest in FDs? Or shall we wait a while more?

Rising rate cycle

Since May 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the repo rate, the rate at which it lends money to banks, by 225 basis points (bps). That was a clear signal to all market participants that rates were headed higher.

FD rates went up too, even though slower than depositors expected. For example, over the same period of time, leading banks raised FD rates by 130-195 basis points, per BankBazaar data. These are FDs maturing in one to three years, the popular ones among FD investors.

Generally, non-bank finance companies (NBFC) and housing finance companies (HFC) tend to offer a tad more than what’s offered by banks to attract retail money. For example, HDFC, an HFC, offers an interest of 7.3 percent on a 15-month FD, compared to HDFC Bank, which offers 7 percent for a similar tenure.