In your 30s and not yet invested in mutual funds? Here’s how to make a start

Dev Ashish
Apr 26, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST

You are not too young in your 30s, but not old either. The 30s is an important phase of your life with many things getting started here, such as your marriage, family, buying a new home, and so on. The financial decisions you take in your 30s will have a big impact on the rest of your financial life.

Don't start investing in MFs from day one. There are a few things to be done first.

I recently met a younger cousin who had turned 30 and got married a year back. He told me that while he did save some money using traditional fixed income options, he had never invested in mutual funds (MFs). This is usually the case with many of us who start investing for the first time. And this is especially true for people in their 30s, 40s and even the 50s. These generations of investors weren’t largely exposed or encouraged to invest in MFs.

Life insurance policies usually tend to become our first investment, thanks to the friendly neighborhood insurance agent, who is sometimes even our family member. Meanwhile, my cousin was also one of those who had not invested in MFs so far. And now, he wanted to start. He had a surplus of Rs 50,000 per month.

To be sure, the other fixed income investments we’re talking about here are Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), Public Provident Fund (PPF) and bank fixed deposits (FDs). I asked him why he suddenly got interested in MFs. He told me that he had seen his colleagues in office invest in equity MFs mutual funds for the last few years and they had done reasonably well. So, this got him interested.