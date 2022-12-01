 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How will IRDAI's latest proposal on agent commissions play out for policyholders?

Preeti Kulkarni
Dec 01, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

IRDAI has allowed higher agent commissions within the overall expense cap, modifying its August 2022 proposal to drastically cut commissions. Under the new proposal, commissions may not come down, but one can save on premiums by buying policies directly from insurers.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has revised its proposal to cut agent commissions.

In a new proposal on November 24, IRDAI plans to allow insurers to pay commissions as per their board-approved policies. However, there is a rider: Insurers have this flexibility as long as the commissions paid do not breach the overall expenses of management (EoM) ceilings they have to adhere to.

“This is a big step forward in the insurance industry as it puts all costs under one head and gives freedom to the industry to allocate according to their own priorities,” says Monika Halan, author and adjunct professor, National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM).

It could also eliminate the dubious practice of giving incentives and rewards over and above regulatory limits. “This is the first serious step that the IRDAI has taken in its history as a regulator towards reducing commissions in products that are at ridiculously high levels today,” she adds.

EoM includes commissions and other expenses such as technology spends, employee costs, administration expenses and so on. The August draft, too, had given the flexibility of determining commission payouts to companies that did not breach the EoM limits. Once finalised, these regulations will come into force from April 1, 2023.