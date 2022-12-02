 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Got your first paycheck? Time to get yourself a health insurance policy

Bhavya Dua
Dec 02, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST

A health emergency may be far from your mind when you start your career, but it is best to have an adequate health cover. Likewise, motor and cyber insurance covers, too, deserve a place in your protection portfolio.

Like many financially-savvy youngsters, Prakriti Verma, 23, started investing in mutual funds through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route soon after she landed her first job.

However, the Delhi-based digital marketing professional has not accorded similar importance to health insurance. “I am covered under the group insurance policy provided by my employer, and also in the family floater policy bought by my father,” says Verma.

Like Verma, research analyst Ashutosh Bhardwaj, 23, has not purchased a health insurance cover. He is planning to buy one, but isn’t sure whether he needs one.

"Cyber security is crucial since we have a lot of sensitive information on digital platforms. I might consider buying an insurance cover for the same. Currently, however, I am unaware of its benefits," says Prakriti Verma.

Health insurance is not only for the ‘aged’
Many individuals in their early 20s feel the same, though the fact is that health emergencies could come knocking on your doors without much warning.

Yet, a very small section of people in India purchase health insurance policies in their early 20s. Most of them realise the importance of health insurance cover in their 30s or 40s, or worse, closer to retirement.