Beyond Budget: Five changes in the financial landscape this February you need to consider

Hiral Thanawala
Jan 31, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

From a likely increase in the repo rate to a shorter settlement cycle for equity mutual fund investments to credit card changes along with the tax planning exercise, a lot is happening in February. Here’s what to watch for.

We are sometime away from the next financial year but there are several changes this month on the financial front along with tax planning on which you may need to act.

Whether you have an existing loan or plan to take one keep an eye on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy announcement. Using debit and credit cards? Some banks have effected important changes this month that will pinch your purse.

Start your tax planning if haven’t started

Tax optimisation should always be a part of your financial planning exercise and not a task to be completed towards the end of the financial year. If you haven’t started with your tax planning, then do it now as we are just two months away from March 31, the end of the financial year. Invest wisely, considering your financial goals. You can achieve your tax planning goals by investing in existing commitments, which might include your public provident fund (PPF), National Pension Scheme (NPS), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), monthly SIP in equity linked savings scheme (ELSS), employees provident fund (EPF) or life insurance premium.