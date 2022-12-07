Bankers foresee another interest rate increase by RBI in February as central bank pursues battle against inflation

Representative image.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seems to have kept the door open for another increase in its key policy rate after hiking it by 35 basis points on December 7, bankers and economists said. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) hiked the repo rate, at which it lends short-term funds to commercial banks, to 6.25 percent from 5.9 percent in its last policy review of 2022.

Governor Shaktikanta Das said the RBI will keep an Arjuna-like eye on inflation in a statement that stressed the central bank could not turn complacent in the fight against rising prices.

Bankers said the RBI may hike the repo rate by another 25 or 35 basis points in its February policy.

“I think the governor has kept the door open for a possible rate hike in the next policy and perhaps that will depend on what the Fed does and other global events,” said Keky Mistry, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

To be sure, the moderation in the rate hike from 50 basis points in the previous policy announcement to 35 basis points had been largely expected. The RBI has hiked the repo rate by 2.25 percentage points so far starting in May.

Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC First Bank, said: “Another 25 bps hike in February 2023 remains on the table. Moreover, the overall commentary on inflation remained cautious with the focus on elevated core inflation,” Sen said.

Core inflation excludes food and fuel prices and was around 6 percent in October.

Other bankers said the RBI’s announcement sounded hawkish and was in line with global financial market conditions and the US Fed Reserve’s approach of balancing inflation control with encouraging economic growth.

“The RBI’s statement was slightly more hawkish than perhaps expected by markets, with no indication that the central bank is coming to the end of its rate hiking cycle for now,” said Sakshi Gupta, chief economist at HDFC Bank.

Garima Kapoor, economist at Elara Capital, said the RBI may raise the repo rate by another 50 basis points in the remainder of the current financial year despite a recent reduction in commodity prices.

The repo rate is likely to cross the 6.5 percent mark in the current hiking cycle, meaning a real repo rate of over 1 percent and a nominal spread of about 1.5 percent between Indian and US policy rates by the mid of 2023 can be seen,” said Siddhartha Sanyal, Chief Economist and Head of Research, Bandhan Bank.

Status of the rupee

Das said in his statement said that the appreciation of the US dollar this year, which precipitated a large-scale depreciation of the Indian rupee, has drawn wide attention.

He further said that when looking at the dollar’s appreciation, the rupee's movements have been the least disruptive and it has in fact appreciated against most other major currencies.

“The reiteration of the fact that growth continues to be resilient while there are upside risks to inflation suggests the central bank’s resolve to not let up on its fight against inflation continues. This, at the margin, could provide soft support for the rupee, especially ahead of the Fed meeting next week,” said HDFC Bank’s Sakshi Gupta.

Experts and bankers say the RBI must let the local currency appreciate.

"Against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, global uncertainty and slowdown in global growth, India's growth story is a stand-out,” said Venkatraman Venkateswaran, Group President and Chief Financial Officer, Federal Bank

Murali Ramakrishnan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, South Indian Bank, said the combination of a buoyant festive season and a good start to the Rabi sowing period have worked well for the Indian economy.

Outlook

Das said that India will still be among the fastest growing major economies in the world and projected real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2022-23 at 6.8 percent, with Q3 at 4.4 percent and Q4 at 4.2 percent.

Real GDP growth is projected at 7.1 percent for Q1 of 2023-24 and at 5.9 percent for Q2.

With India holding the presidency of the G20 for the next year, experts said investments will be supported by government capital expenditure, but are cautious about foreign direct investment though the numbers say a different story.

“If one can see, the monthly Foreign Direct Investment flows have started to reduce as Asian economies and majorly China are opening to more business. Also, FDI in India is majorly focused on services and not manufacturing but it is slowly picking up as companies like Apple have started to manufacture in India,” said Indranil Pan, Chief Economist, Yes Bank.

Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO, India and South Asia markets (Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka) at Standard Chartered Bank, said that among the initiatives announced, the extension of the enhanced held- to-maturity (HTM) limit by a year will help stimulate demand for government securities and lend stability to bond yields.