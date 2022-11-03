Planning for year-end holidays? These credit cards offer travel goodies

Are you planning a year-end holiday? Or are you a frequent domestic traveller? Then you must consider applying for a credit card that helps you save on travel expenses. A travel credit card not only provides rewards for travel bookings but also offers benefits in the form of complimentary lounge access, free tickets, co-branded benefits with partnered brands and exclusive deals and discounts on travel-related purchases. However, with so many options, it is difficult to decide which credit card is the best fit for you. For those who are looking for credit cards that offer significant value back on domestic travel expenses, Paisabazaar has identified the best credit cards for domestic travel.

Image Source: Standard Chartered | Standard Chartered EaseMyTrip Credit Card offers a flat 20 percent and 10 percent instant discount on hotel and flight bookings, respectively at EaseMyTrip website and app. The cardholder gets Rs 125 off on bus ticket bookings. It also offers 10X rewards on every Rs 100 spent for booking tickets at standalone hotel and airline websites, apps or outlets. It offers one complimentary domestic lounge access per quarter. The annual fee is Rs 350 on this card.

Image Source: SBI Card | IRCTC SBI Card Premier offers one percent saving on railway ticket bookings and 1.8 percent saving on airline ticket bookings. It also offers eight domestic railway lounge accesses per year. The cardholder gets 10 percent value back as reward points on booking tickets in the AC coaches and chair car via the IRCTC app or website. The annual fee is Rs 1,499 on this card.

Image Source: Citibank | Citi Premier Miles Credit Card offers domestic airport lounge access and 20 percent savings at partner restaurants. You get to earn 10 miles per Rs 100 spent on airline expenses. The accumulated air miles never expire. It also offers air accident insurance cover of up to Rs 1 crore. The annual fee is Rs 3,000 on this card.





Image Source: Axis Bank | Axis Vistara Signature offers complimentary club Vistara Silver membership to customers and four complimentary premium economy tickets on achieving milestones in spending. It also offers four club Vistara points for every Rs 200 spent. The cardholder gets two complimentary domestic airport lounge access at selected airports in India. The annual fee is Rs 3,000 on this card.

Image Source: SBI Card | Air India SBI Signature Credit Card offers up to 30 reward points for every Rs 100 spent on Air India tickets booked through Air India portals and app, complimentary membership of the Air India Frequent Flyer programme-Flying Returns, access to over 600 airport lounges with complimentary Priority Pass Programme. The cardholder gets eight complimentary visits per year to domestic Visa lounges in India. The annual fee is Rs 4,999 on this card.





Use your travel credit cards smartly and responsibly. Have a disciplined approach to your credit behaviour. Since credit cards offer a significant interest-free period, there may be a tendency to over-spend while travelling with family on vacations. If you spend more than you can repay and cannot pay your credit card bill timely, you will incur hefty interest charges ranging from 28-49 percent p.a., along with late payment fees.