 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Equity inflows jump three times to Rs 7,303 crore in December

Abhinav Kaul
Jan 10, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST

In growth or equity-oriented schemes, small-cap funds got the highest inflows at Rs 2,244.77 crore followed by Rs 1,962.26 crore in mid-cap funds, data provided by the Association of Mutual Funds in India shows

This is 22nd straight month when the inflows into equity funds have remained positive.

Inflows into open-ended equity mutual funds jumped three times to Rs 7,303.39 crore in December from the previous month, as investors added to positions amid weakness in the market, data provided by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) shows.

This is the 22nd straight month when the inflows into equity funds remained positive. The Sensex slipped close to 4 percent in December.

“Essentially, investors believe that India story is intact and they feel that markets will go up ahead, so they are getting ahead of the curve and investing money,” AMFI chief executive NS Venkatesh said.

“Investors will continue to invest in the India growth story through the mutual fund route over the near future. Investors are looking forward to a growth-oriented budget, which should have a positive impact on the markets," he added.

In November, investors were a bit jittery about pricey valuations and inflows into the equity funds slumped to Rs 2,258 crore against Rs 9,390 crore in October.