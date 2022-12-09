Mutual fund industry tops Rs 40 lakh crore in assets for the first time in November; equity inflows slump 75%

The assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry crossed the Rs 40 lakh crore mark for the first time in November 2022 even as equity investors took some money off the table amid the continuous rise in the markets.

Stock investors were a bit jittery about pricey valuations as inflows into the open-ended equity funds slumped to Rs 2,258 crore during the last month against Rs 9,390 crore in October, a fall of over 75%.

The data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on 9 December also showed that the inflows via systematic investment plans (SIPs) were at a fresh lifetime high of Rs 13,307 crore in November. The SIP book had crossed the Rs 13,000 crore mark for the first time in October 2022.

S Ranganathan, head of research at LKP Securities, said, “India being the best performing large market year to date in dollar terms, FIIs have been booking profits but domestic flows through SIPs are at lifetime highs which reflects the growing maturity and confidence of the domestic investors for more than a year now."

Overall, net inflows into open-ended mutual funds stood at Rs 13,264 crore in November against Rs 14,047 crore in October.

The mutual fund industry AUM stood at Rs 40.37 lakh crore in November against Rs 39.50 lakh crore in October. On the other hand, the average AUM came in at Rs 40.49 lakh crore versus Rs 39.53 lakh crore in October.

In the growth or equity category, large-cap funds saw outflows to the tune of Rs 1,039 crore, while mid-cap and small-cap funds saw inflows of Rs 1,176 crore and Rs 1,378 crore, respectively. Flexi-cap funds, saw outflows of Rs 863 crore.

The hybrid category saw overall outflows of Rs 6,477.33 crore, with arbitrage funds (-Rs 4,075 crore) and dynamic asset allocation/balanced advantage funds (-Rs 1,594 crore), witnessing the highest selling.

Debt funds saw net inflows of Rs 3,669 crore in November with some major buying in liquid funds (Rs 34,276 crore) and money market funds (Rs 4,942 crore). On the other hand, overnight funds (-Rs 31,928 crore) and short duration funds (-Rs 1,914 crore) saw outflows.

Meanwhile, passive funds continued to see investor interest with index funds witnessing inflows of Rs 8,601.73 crore in November. Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw outflows of Rs 198 crore as investors booked some profits amid the rise in bullion prices.