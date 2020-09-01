 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Painful lessons from Air India employee insurance benefits. Why you need your own health policy

Preeti Kulkarni
Jan 05, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST

Employers' group covers cease to exist when you switch jobs, or like in Air India’s case, when the firm gets privatised or acquired. The benefits might either vanish or watered down. Whereas an independent health insurance policy is ordinarily renewable for life

Many Air India employees are left in a tizzy as their employer-provided health insurance cover has come under a cloud.

Soon after the Tatas acquired Air India in late 2021, the Tatas retained the health insurance benefits only for its current employees. Retired Air India employees, who were earlier given the same health insurance benefits of serving employees, were shifted to the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), which many employees claim offers fewer benefits than what the erstwhile Government-owned Air India offered.

What’s more, those working in the engineering departments of erstwhile Air India, which are now hived off in separate subsidiaries (not sold to the Tatas and owned by the Government instead now), also complain that their health insurance benefits have been stripped down, after being shifted to the CGHS. Those who are presently employed with the engineering subsidiaries, but approaching retirement soon, have an option to continue with the office-provided insurance cover, but they have to pay their own premium in their retirement years. This could significantly go up if the insurer decides to account for their ages and medical conditions.

This begs the question: when your employer gives you a health insurance cover and better still, promises you for life and even in your retirement, is that reason enough to not buy your personal health insurance cover?

More COVID-19 pandemic has just turned three. The latest China scare reminds us that while life has come back to near-normal levels, people have returned back to offices and travel has come back, the virus is still around and can continue spreading just as fast.

The health concerns triggered by COVID-19 and ensuing hospitalisation costs have led an increasing number of India to buy or enhance their health insurance covers in the last two years.  Yet, only 3.5 percent Indians are covered under retail health insurance policies.