7 changes in financial landscape you need to know this April

Hiral Thanawala
Mar 31, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST

From income-tax rules coming into effect after Budget 2023 to big bonanza for senior citizens to new rules for NPS withdrawal, a lot is happening. Here’s what to watch out for

Effective April 1, several changes will affect taxpayers in India because of the income-tax changes announced in Budget 2023.

A new financial year is upon us. The start of a financial year is a good occasion to look at your investments and financial goals.

Whether you have a loan or plan to take one, keep an eye on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy announcement. Also, there are major changes in tax rules, in the withdrawal policy from the National Pension System (NPS), and for investments in post-office schemes and more.

So, what are those changes in April 2023 that will pinch your purse?

1 Income-tax rule changes for FY 2023-24