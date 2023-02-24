NPS new rules: Uploading these documents mandatory from April 1 for processing withdrawal

The pension regulator PFRDA has made the submission of certain documents mandatory from April 1,2023, to make annuity payments faster and simpler.

“In the interest of Subscribers and to benefit them with the timely payment of annuity income, the upload of the documents shall be mandatory with effect from 1st April 2023,” the regulator said in a circular dated February 22, 2023.

Subscribers and nodal officers/POPs/Corporate have been asked to upload the following documents to the respective CRA user interface.





NPS Exit/ Withdrawal Form



Proof of Identity and Address as specified in the Withdrawal form



Bank account Proof



Copy of PRAN card

These documents will have to be mandatorily uploaded by those who wish to receive timely annuity income from April 1, 2023.

The common proposal for Exit from NPS and for buying annuity from ASP facilitates parallel processing of Lump sum component and Annuity due to which the time taken by ASPs while issuing Annuity Policies is significantly reduced which result in faster Subscriber servicing and timely Annuity issuance.

Steps for processing of Exit Request by Subscriber (Govt/Non Govt) – Paperless Mode

a) Subscriber will initiate an online exit request by logging into the CRA system.

b) At the time of initiation of request, the relevant messages about e-Sign/OTP authentication, authorisation of request by nodal office/POP, etc. displayed to the subscriber.

c) During request initiation, details like address, bank details, nominee details, etc. will be auto-populated from the NPS account.

d) Subscriber will select fund allocation percentage for lump sum/annuity, annuity details, etc.

e) The bank Account of the subscriber (registered in CRA) will be verified through online bank account verification (penny drop facility).

f) Subscriber needs to mandatorily upload KYC Documents (identity & address proof), copy of PRAN card/ePRAN, and bank Proof at the time of submitting exit request.

g) Scanned documents should be appropriate i.e. scanned images should be legible.

h) Subscriber authorises the request by using any one of the two following options to make the process paperless:

1) OTP Authentication – Distinct OTPs will be sent to mobile numbers and email IDs of the subscribers.

2) e-Sign – Subscribers will e-Sign the request using Aadhaar

National Pension System (NPS) offers affordable social security to citizens. It is low-cost, tax-efficient plan to which both employees and employers contribute.