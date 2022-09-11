English
    Paras Healthcare ties up with Fujifilm for providing medical equipment at its Jammu and Kashmir hospitals

    Paras Healthcare is setting up a 200-bed hospital in Dalgate area of the city and the tie-up will be the first foray of Fujifilm India into the healthcare sector of Jammu and Kashmir

    PTI
    September 11, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST

    Multispecialty hospital chain Paras Healthcare on Sunday said it has signed an agreement with Fujifilm India for bringing the latest diagnostic technologies in Jammu and Kashmir.

    "As part of the partnership, Fujifilm India will provide innovative medical and screening devices by installing its cutting-edge machines at the hospitals of Paras Healthcare in Jammu and Kashmir," a spokesperson of Paras Healthcare said.

    Paras Healthcare is setting up a 200-bed hospital in Dalgate area of the city and the tie-up will be the first foray of Fujifilm India into the healthcare sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said. Under the long-term pact, Fujifilm will supply a wide range of high-end and sophisticated medical devices, including artificial intelligence-based machines, to the network of hospitals run by Paras Healthcare.

    "We are absolutely delighted to bring about this partnership agreement with Fujifilm India. They come with an outstanding track record in terms of making top-notch medical devices," Dharminder Nagar, Managing Director of Paras Healthcare, said. Koji Wada, managing director, Fujifilm India, said through this association, the company aims to "provide superior technological medical facilities that can help save lives and encourage patients to become more engaged in their personal care".
    first published: Sep 11, 2022 05:44 pm
