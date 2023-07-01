PAN-Aadhaar link fee challan: Income tax department clears air on payment confusion

The tax department said it will "duly consider" cases where linking of PAN with Aadhaar is yet to happen despite individuals giving their consent and having paid the fee

PAN-Aadhaar link fee challan: The income tax department in a tweet late Friday cleared air over instances reported by PAN holders of difficulty in downloading the challan after payment of fee for Aadhaar linking.

The deadline to link both cards ended yesterday.

In the tweet, the tax department said the status of challan payment for Aadhaar-PAN linking can be checked in the ‘e-pay tax’ tab of the portal after login.

The income tax department assured those who have paid the fine for linking PAN with Aadhaar, received consent but the action is still pending. Such cases, the tax department said, will be considered before making PAN inoperative.

An inoperative PAN has tax and banking implications.

"There is no need of downloading the challan receipt for linking PAN with Aadhaar. Further, as soon as the PAN holder completes the payment successfully, an email with an attached copy of the challan is already being sent to the PAN holder," the tax department tweeted.

https://twitter.com/IncomeTaxIndia/status/1674809696430198786

The law to link PAN with Aadhaar came into effect from July 1, 2017. Till March 31, last year, there was no fine for failing to link both cards.

If an individual fails to link their Aadhaar and PAN by June 30, 2022 and wishes to link it at a later date, then he/she can inform the tax authorities, and after payment of penalty, the two can be linked.