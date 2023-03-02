 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Noida twin towers demolition: After nearly 2 months, removal of debris resumes

Ashish MIshra
Mar 02, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

The work had stopped after residents complained about the high level of noise due to digging and debris removal. About 65 percent of the construction and demolition waste has been cleared from the site, so far

After remaining suspended for nearly two months, removal of debris from the twin towers demolition site in Noida’s sector 93A resumed on March 1.

According to officials privy to the development, the Noida authority has instructed Edifice Engineering to finish the work by April 15, within the given deadline of 45 days.

Sound pollution

The decision comes after the UP Pollution Control Board last month conducted a fresh sound level test to measure the degree of noise pollution. The Noida Authority conducted sound level tests in three zones — at the site, around the demolition site, and inside the houses of the residents of nearby buildings — following complaints.