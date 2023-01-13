 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supertech twin towers demolition: Nearly 65% debris cleared, deadline extended by 45 days

Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

Residents of housing complexes located near the Supertech demolition site said the noise and dust pollution along with vibrations in their towers caused by the debris removal work is making it difficult for them to live.

The delay in debris removal was due to work being shut for on account of the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) to control the spike in pollution in Delhi-NCR, Mayur Mehta, project manager, Edifice Engineering, told Moneycontrol.

More than four months after the demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida, around 65 percent of the construction and demolition (C&D) waste has been cleared from the site so far even as the Noida Authority has given an extension of 45 days to Edifice Engineering to clear the debris from the site, officials privy to the development said.

Edifice Engineering carried out the demolition of the twin towers and is overseeing the debris removal process.

Officials said it will take another one-and-a-half months to completely clear the site of C&D waste.

“We have completed nearly 65 percent of the work of debris removal from the site. Our work is in progress and it will take nearly one-and-a-half months more to completely clear the site. The Noida Authority has given us 45 days extension from January 11 to complete the work. Three additional days have also been given for workforce mobilisation,” Mayur Mehta, project manager, Edifice Engineering, told Moneycontrol.

He said the delay was caused because the work was shut for a good period of time on account of the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) to control the spike in pollution in Delhi-NCR.

A Noida Authority official, who wished not to be named, also confirmed that the deadline has been extended by 45 days to clear the site of C&D waste. The decision in this connection was taken during a review meeting on Tuesday.

